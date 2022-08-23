Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Police: Mother charged with leaving 4 small children in car

Mother leaves four children in the car, police say
Mother leaves four children in the car, police say(SCSO)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old mother allegedly left four small children in the car while in the store.

According to a police affidavit, Perrianna Frison was in Cititrends, and claimed she was not in there long.

The officer was on patrol and found 4 children ages eight, two, four, and an eight-month-old in a burgundy Nissan with the car running and windows down.

Officers believed the children were at risk of an auto theft because the area has high foot and car traffic.

Frison was charged with a misdemeanor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert
Clerk Wanda Halbert in Jamaica while office remains closed, says Comptroller
Rickey Nicks mugshot
Brother of Arkansas State Rep. charged with rape of minor in Poinsett County
Marcus Williamson
Man charged with kidnapping, robbing and carjacking a woman near Bartlett, says police
The crash along I-40 in St. Francis County
Crash on I-40 causes diesel tanker truck to go up in flames
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home

Latest News

Driver David Pleasant was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to...
Family, friends honor fallen Memphis Firefighter David Pleasant
Derrick Williams
Somerville man arrested for kidnapping, attempted murder
Bartlett Shelter
Bartlett animal shelter asks the community to adopt
Eddie Perez climbs for a cause
Memphis high school senior hikes for a cause, raises $15K for St. Jude patients