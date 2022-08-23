Police: Arrest made in murder of Dr. Yvonne Nelson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in connection with death of community activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson.

Tifanee Wright, 33, was arrested at 2 a.m. Tuesday in a home on Stoneway Lane.

Officers said the front door was barricaded with a couch, but they were able to get her out.

A warrant was issued out of Shelby County General Sessions Court for the arrest of Wright on August 16.

Police say this was not a random shooting, but the two knew each other.

Their investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from an argument over money between Nelson and the alleged shooter, police said.

Nelson’s daughter, Iman Mason, said that she does not recognize the suspect.

Ironically just before Nelson was shot to death, we know she was continuing with her activism work.

Wright is facing second-degree murder.

