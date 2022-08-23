Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Police: Arrest made in murder of Dr. Yvonne Nelson

Tifanee Wright
Tifanee Wright(Action News 5/MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in connection with death of community activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson.

Tifanee Wright, 33, was arrested at 2 a.m. Tuesday in a home on Stoneway Lane.

Officers said the front door was barricaded with a couch, but they were able to get her out.

A warrant was issued out of Shelby County General Sessions Court for the arrest of Wright on August 16.

Police say this was not a random shooting, but the two knew each other.

Their investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from an argument over money between Nelson and the alleged shooter, police said.

Nelson’s daughter, Iman Mason, said that she does not recognize the suspect.

Ironically just before Nelson was shot to death, we know she was continuing with her activism work.

Wright is facing second-degree murder.

