Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

MSCS board to decide on Dr. Joris Ray’s future as superintendent

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) board will vote on Dr. Joris M. Ray’s employment as superintendent in a meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The only agenda item for this meeting is listed as: “Discuss and Take Action on the Shelby County Board of Education’s Employment Relationship with Superintendent Joris M. Ray.”

Ray is currently on paid leave as outside counsel digs into allegations of extramarital affairs with district employees.

More information will be revealed as details unfold from the meeting.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert
Clerk Wanda Halbert in Jamaica while office remains closed, says Comptroller
Rickey Nicks mugshot
Brother of Arkansas State Rep. charged with rape of minor in Poinsett County
Marcus Williamson
Man charged with kidnapping, robbing and carjacking a woman near Bartlett, says police
The crash along I-40 in St. Francis County
Crash on I-40 causes diesel tanker truck to go up in flames
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home

Latest News

The scene of Monday's crash.
Truck driver stuck in standstill traffic for 17 hours following fiery I-40 crash
MPD provides city council with crime update
Monthly crime report shows District 1 struggling with increased crime
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 23, 2022
Jessica Van Dyke, executive director of the Tennessee Innocence Project
Lawyer shares stance on Tennessee Innocence Project