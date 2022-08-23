MPD confiscated over $160K worth of drugs in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department’s Crime Unit Team arrested three people and confiscated over $160,000 worth of drugs in Whitehaven on Eason Avenue.

Officers executed a search warrant on August 12, and arrested Danielle Robinson, Anthony Shaw, and Jalen Sanders.

Upon searching the building, detectives and K-9 officers found 29.6 grams of marijuana, ecstasy pills, oxycodone pills, several handguns, an assault rifle, digital scales, and 2.2 pounds (1 kilo) of fentanyl in two large Ziploc bags, police said.

Officers detained Robinson, 25, after recovering 1.2 grams of marijuana and a scale in her red Dodge Challenger in front of the residence.

According to police, they recovered an additional 79.47 grams of marijuana, which also belonged to 32-year-old Shaw.

Police say the street value of these drugs exceeds $160,000.

Here are the charges of each individual:

1. Shaw- possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture, distribute or sell fentanyl, possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture, distribute or sell marijuana, possession of controlled substance ecstasy pills, possessing a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a weapon, convicted felon, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia to wit scales.

2. Sanders- possession of controlled substance marijuana, unlawful possession of a weapon, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia to wit scales.

3. Robinson- possession of controlled substance marijuana and possess of drug paraphernalia to wit scales.

MPD said they are continuously working to create a crime and drug-free community for the citizens of this city.

