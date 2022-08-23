Monthly crime report shows District 1 struggling with increased crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council held its committee meeting on Tuesday morning and received the monthly crime update.

Memphis police report property crime is largely what’s increasing the numbers, followed by shoplifting, violent crime and assault.

MPD highlighted the numbers by district.

Police provided graphs showing the largest spike that occurred in the past two months was in District 1 — which includes Downtown, Frayser, North Memphis and Raleigh.

In that same district, motor vehicle theft has more than doubled so far this year.

There have been seven murders in District 1 since January.

Councilwoman Rhonda Logan, who represents District 1, says the numbers confirm what they’ve been seeing in the streets.

“It’s going to take all of us,” Logan said. “Every citizen is a part of public safety and we want to make certain that they’re informed and that we’re supporting our community with information and resources, and being there as a community.”

Logan also says city and community leaders must continue working toward positive changes that are sustainable.

Police say several districts have theft of motor vehicles as their biggest increase in crime, and they say those numbers have increased largely because suspects are looking for weapons.

Police report that a quarter of car break-ins result in a stolen pistol.

The council took another step to curb crime in the city.

Following the crime report, the council approved a measure to provide an additional $25,000 for Crime Stoppers.

Councilmen Chase Carlisle pushed for the additional funding.

“Especially with the loss of two huge community influencers over the last several weeks to gun violence, this is something that we think can help in a little way,” Carlisle said. “There’s much more that we need to be doing as a council when we talk about things that are alternatives to just more police, we know that that’s one piece of it, but certainly if we can help assist what I would call victim services we want to do that.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.