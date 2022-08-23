LIVE: Family, friends honor fallen Memphis Firefighter David Pleasant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Right now family and friends are gathering to lay to rest fallen Memphis firefighter David Pleasant.

The community continues to mourn the loss of Pleasant who spent 32 years protecting the citizens of Memphis. Now family and friends are at Bellevue Church paying their respects. And it’s a packed house just to show you how well respected he was.

Fire trucks are lined up and several first responder vehicles surround the church. Two fire trucks are flying the American flag. We’ve also seen several firemen in uniform.

Massive support has been shown over the last few weeks. On Sunday, a “Sea of Red” took place from Tiger Lane to Fire Station 8 on Mississippi Boulevard, where Pleasant was stationed. And now Tuesday is the funeral.

Pleasant was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call. Close friends say Pleasant was looking forward to retiring from the job next year.

