Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Lawyer shares stance on Tennessee Innocence Project

Jessica Van Dyke, executive director of the Tennessee Innocence Project
Jessica Van Dyke, executive director of the Tennessee Innocence Project(Action News 5)
By Joe Birch
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee lawyer passionate about freeing people wrongfully convicted of crimes shared her story at the Memphis Rotary Club on Tuesday.

Jessica Van Dyke, executive director and lead counsel for the Tennessee Innocence Project, spoke to Rotarians at the Bluff Restaurant on Highland.

She says nationwide, lawyers have proven more than three thousand people have been wrongly convicted since 1989.

Van Dyke says the Tennessee Innocence Project has an application process that begins online for those who have been saying: “I did not commit this crime; please take a second look at my case.”

“We have an application process where people write to us,” Van Dyke said. “They explain their cases and we do a very intensive investigation of that case to determine whether or not the claims they’re saying have additional work that needs to be done like DNA testing and fingerprint testing.”

The Tennessee Innocence Project will shine a light on wrongful convictions on September 22 at the National Civil Right Museum.

There, death row exoneree Anthony Ray Hinton will share his story.

Learn more about the event and the organization’s work here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert
Clerk Wanda Halbert in Jamaica while office remains closed, says Comptroller
Rickey Nicks mugshot
Brother of Arkansas State Rep. charged with rape of minor in Poinsett County
Marcus Williamson
Man charged with kidnapping, robbing and carjacking a woman near Bartlett, says police
The crash along I-40 in St. Francis County
Crash on I-40 causes diesel tanker truck to go up in flames
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home

Latest News

The scene of Monday's crash.
Truck driver stuck in standstill traffic for 17 hours following fiery I-40 crash
MSCS reviewing allegations of impropriety against Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray
MSCS board to decide on Dr. Joris Ray’s future as superintendent
MPD provides city council with crime update
Monthly crime report shows District 1 struggling with increased crime
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 23, 2022