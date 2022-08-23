Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Days of repairs needed on I-40 after fiery crash

Crews working on a temporary fix to I-40 in St. Francis County
Crews working on a temporary fix to I-40 in St. Francis County(ARDOT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas Department of Transportation crews are working to fix a portion of I-40 after a fiery crash Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, crews are making temporary repairs in hopes of getting one lane of eastbound traffic opened in St. Francis County. Currently, all lanes of eastbound traffic are closed.

ARDOT says they will need at least two full nights to make full repairs, and will continue to do so once one lane can be reopened.

They also say the overpass near mile marker 246, near Widener, is damaged.

The damage was the result of a diesel tanker that went up in flames after a crash Monday afternoon. One person was killed in the crash, which involved several vehicles.

There’s no word on what caused the crash, but there were heavy downpours in the area Monday afternoon.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert
Clerk Wanda Halbert in Jamaica while office remains closed, says Comptroller
Rickey Nicks mugshot
Brother of Arkansas State Rep. charged with rape of minor in Poinsett County
Marcus Williamson
Man charged with kidnapping, robbing and carjacking a woman near Bartlett, says police
The crash along I-40 in St. Francis County
Crash on I-40 causes diesel tanker truck to go up in flames
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home

Latest News

Victoria Aldridge
Woman accused of pointing gun at students walking home from school
Tifanee Wright
Police: Arrest made in murder of Dr. Yvonne Nelson
Many uncertainties remain in a post-Roe world. In Tennessee, some physicians are asking...
Tennessee’s full abortion ban goes into effect Thursday
MPD confiscated over $160K worth of drugs in Whitehaven
MPD confiscated over $160K worth of drugs in Whitehaven