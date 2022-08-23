Days of repairs needed on I-40 after fiery crash

ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas Department of Transportation crews are working to fix a portion of I-40 after a fiery crash Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, crews are making temporary repairs in hopes of getting one lane of eastbound traffic opened in St. Francis County. Currently, all lanes of eastbound traffic are closed.

ARDOT says they will need at least two full nights to make full repairs, and will continue to do so once one lane can be reopened.

They also say the overpass near mile marker 246, near Widener, is damaged.

The damage was the result of a diesel tanker that went up in flames after a crash Monday afternoon. One person was killed in the crash, which involved several vehicles.

There’s no word on what caused the crash, but there were heavy downpours in the area Monday afternoon.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.