COURT DETAILS: Three armed carjackers who shot federal agents plead guilty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three suspects who participated in a string of carjackings, which resulted in the shooting of two federal agents in 2021, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to armed carjacking.

According to information presented in court, Barium Martin, 19, Julius Armstrong, 19, and Adairius Armstrong, 20, along with another co-defendant, were responsible for the May 2021 crimes.

“These violent offenders victimized and terrorized five citizens and two law enforcement officers. They repeatedly showed total disregard for human life and personal property,” said Mickey French, special agent in charge with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Nashville Field Office.

“Carjackings and the prevalence of guns on our streets continue to plague our communities at alarming and unacceptable rates and the ATF will continue to work with our state, local, and federal partners to remove violent criminals from the communities that we serve.”

4 arrested in connection to shooting of MPD officer, ATF agent (SCSO)

On May 5, 2021, two of the suspects approached victims “C.N.” and “M.C.” while they were sitting in C.N.’s 2015 Hyundai.

One of the two suspects, later identified as Adairius Armstrong, demanded the victims get out of the car as he pointed an assault rifle at their heads. The suspects took the victims’ belongings and drove away in the Hyundai. The suspects returned shortly after and also stole M.C.’s 2012 Mercedes.

On May 6, 2021, Adairius Armstrong and Julius Armstrong approached victim “L.P” while she was sitting inside her 2017 Nissan. Adairius Armstrong tapped on L.P.’s window with an assault rifle and demanded her keys.

L.P. then fled as Julius Armstrong got into the passenger seat armed with a handgun.

The two suspects then stole the car and drove away from the scene.

On May 7, 2021, Julius Armstrong approached victim “N.R.”, armed with an assault rifle, as she was checking a tire on her 2021 Nissan. He then demanded that N.R. hand over her phone, purse, and keys.

Julius Armstrong then got into her car and drove eastbound on Jackson Avenue. Martin also accompanied him driving in a Honda CRV. Adairius Armstrong also participated, as his fingerprints were found inside the carjacked Nissan.

That same day at 1:40 a.m., victim “E.G.” was traveling south on Montgomery approaching Parkway when a tan SUV cut her off, forcing her to a complete stop.

A gunman stepped out of the passenger side of the SUV holding an assault rifle and demanded that she get out of the car, threatening her life. E.G. got out of her car, and the armed suspect got in. Both vehicles then drove away traveling south.

Martin was later identified as the driver of the SUV.

Also that same day, around 2:30 p.m., ATF special agents and officers from the Memphis Police Department Violent Crime Unit (VCU) received information that Memphis patrol officers pursued and lost track of another stolen vehicle, but later recovered it near Alabama and Mosby.

Surveillance video from the area showed four suspects emerge from the stolen car, including one who was carrying what appeared to be a rifle.

ATF and VCU officers found a vehicle of interest for this carjacking and began to follow it near Dunlap and Mosby. The suspects’ red Ford Focus then turned on Leath and stopped in front of a home.

A sergeant with MPD then pulled his vehicle in front of the suspects’.

An ATF agent observed a man wearing a red hoodie, later identified as Martin, outside of the Focus raise a rifle at the officers. Another witness observed Julius Armstrong raise a rifle and begin shooting.

The witness observed Julius Armstrong move toward the driveway as he shot his weapon before he jumped a gate and fled. The suspects fired approximately 10-20 shots at the special agent and sergeant, who were both struck by gunfire but survived their injuries and have since returned to full duty status.

On August 10, 2022, Martin pleaded guilty to two carjackings, the use of a firearm during a carjacking, and the shooting of the ATF agent and Memphis police sergeant.

Sentencing for Martin is set for November 10 before United States District Judge Thomas L. Parker.

Adairius Armstrong pleaded guilty the next day to four carjackings and the use of a firearm during two of the carjackings.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 14 years in federal prison. He will also be sentenced before Parker on November 10.

On August 18, Julius Armstrong pleaded guilty to two carjackings, the use of a firearm during a carjacking, the shooting of the ATF Agent and Memphis police sergeant, and the discharge of a firearm during the shooting of the officers.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 17 years in federal prison. Sentencing for Julius Armstrong is set for November 9 before the same district judge.

There is one remaining co-defendant who is currently scheduled for trial in November. The charges and allegations in the indictment are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

“This conviction sends a clear message that offenders who commit armed carjackings and shoot at our law enforcement partners will be expeditiously caught, prosecuted, and ultimately held accountable for their violent actions,” said Douglas M. Korneski, special agent in charge with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Memphis Division.

“The FBI and our federal and local partners will continue to combine our resources and share our expertise to target those who perpetrate similar heinous acts.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.