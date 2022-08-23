Advertise with Us
Clouds and showers stick around again today

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:29 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s mostly dry this morning, but scattered downpours will be possible this afternoon. It will remain mostly cloudy today, but areas north of I-40 may see some sunshine. In those areas with more sun, high temperatures will be around 90. The best chance for rain will be in north Mississippi this morning and afternoon. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 70s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. High: 87 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows around 70. Wind: Southeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy and muggy with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be mostly dry with sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s.

