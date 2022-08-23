Clouds and a few showers again today

Advertise with Us
WMC First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shower and thunderstorm chances continue along and south of I-40 today. Highs in the middle to upper 80s north of I-40 and upper 70s to around 80 degrees south. Shower and thunderstorm chances will remain south of I-40 tonight. Lows in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Drier, warmer weather returns to the Mid-South at the end of the week.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 91
  • NORMAL LOW: 72

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. High: 87 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows around 70. Wind: Southeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy and muggy with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be mostly dry with sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

