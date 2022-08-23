Brother of Arkansas State Rep. charged with rape of minor in Poinsett County

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - The brother of Arkansas State Representative Milton Nicks has been charged with raping a teenager in Cross County.

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 64-year-old Rickey Nicks on one count of rape on Friday after a probable cause hearing was held at the Poinsett County District Court.

Nicks is the former superintendent of Earle School District in Cross County. He resigned in 2017 and was replaced by Richard Wilde.

The charge comes just over a year after the assault, which took place at Nicks’ home where the victim and her young brother had spent the night.

The affidavit reveals the details of the case, but many items have been redacted. The victim’s relation to Nicks is currently unknown.

On July 27, 2021, from her hospital room, the sixteen-year-old victim told officers that as she was laying on the bed that morning, Nicks walked into her bedroom and “started touching her feet.” After kicking her feet, she said he finally left the room.

She reported that he later returned and resumed touching her feet. She said the touching progressively became more inappropriate before Nicks raped her.

He then got up and left the home, she told police.

At some point after the alleged rape, the teen called her mother. She said that she told her mom on the phone that “it” had happened, the affidavit reads.

The mother then picked both children up from the home and drove the victim to the hospital to be examined. It was there that police met the victim.

A sexual assault exam had to be postponed until the next day at a different hospital due to the victim’s age.

In the meantime, that same evening, a search warrant was conducted at the home where the alleged crime took place. After taking biological evidence, police were met by Nicks in the driveway. His wife and other family members were also present.

After family members were asked to leave, officers sat down with Nicks and his wife in the living room and provided them with a copy of the search warrant.

When asked why the 16-year-old would make such allegations against him, Nicks replied that “he did not know why, and would not give any reason why she would,” the affidavit says.

When asked what he was doing at the time of the alleged rape, Nicks told police that he and the victim had been in the living room and “wrestled around some” like they had in the past, then left to go to Wal-Mart for weed killer.

Both the victims’ and Nicks’ underwear were taken for analysis, but for reasons unknown, Nicks’ was not initially tested by the crime lab, the affidavit reads.

The victim’s mother told police two weeks later that her daughter confided that Nicks had also raped her earlier that same month, at the same home. When she asked her daughter why she did not tell her before, the teen responded that she didn’t think anyone would believe her, the affidavit says.

Police say that during the initial forensic interview, the victim was asked if anything like this had happened before, and her response was “no.”

The testing of both parties’ underwear came from the Arkansas State Crime Lab dated April 20, 2022. Additional testing was requested by police since the crime allegedly occurred on the bed of a male family member presumably related to Nicks.

Police also resubmitted the evidence and requested that the crime lab test the inside of Nicks’ underwear for the victim’s DNA. On August 9, 2022, the results said, in conclusion, that the foreign DNA profile inside Nicks’ underwear matched the victim’s “within all scientific certainty.”

The affidavit also notes that this case had a true finding by investigators of the Arkansas State Police Crime Against Children Division, and that finding is currently being appealed by Nicks.

No bond has been set, and Nicks remains in the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

