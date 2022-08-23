Bartlett animal shelter asks the community to adopt

Bartlett, Tenn. (WMC) - Bartlett’s shelter is “full full full” and asks for Memphians to adopt a pet.

The shelter is on an intake hold, and plans to make space preferably with adoptions and claims.

Also, the shelter’s internet is down for an undetermined amount of time. They ask that you call for inquiries and come with cash or check.

This is the the first time in 10 years they are looking to euthanize for space.

However, euthanizing is their last option, not the goal they said in a Facebook post.

If you know any of these dogs, please contact their owner.

Call 901-385-6484 to adopt a pet.

