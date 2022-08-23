Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
AAA examines decline in gas price & if trend will continue

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gas price in Tennessee have declined for the 10th consecutive week.

The state average per gallon now sits at $3.43.

Megan Cooper with AAA joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what is attributing to the decline and if she expects the trend to continue.

“After seven straight weeks of double-digit declines, the state gas price average is still falling, however, at a much slower pace this week, " said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “This could be a sign that pump prices may soon begin to stabilize and level out. Another factor that could potentially affect pump prices is hurricane season. Hurricanes have the potential to disrupt oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, impacting large coastal refineries, and potentially impacting local pump prices.”

