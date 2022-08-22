YMCA shines light on childhood hunger & what families can do

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sadly, 1 in 6 children in the U.S. don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

Stacey McDaniel, anti-hunger specialist for the YMCA, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why supplemental food programs, like the YMCA Summer Food Program, are so important.

She also talked about other options for families as the summer winds down.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

