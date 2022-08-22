Woman shot, killed near Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot and killed Monday afternoon near the Medical District and Downtown Memphis.

The shooting happened near 2 p.m. on Madison Avenue close to the corner of Neely Street.

A woman was found and rushed to the hospital where she later died.

There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.