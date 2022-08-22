Woman shot, killed near Medical District
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot and killed Monday afternoon near the Medical District and Downtown Memphis.
The shooting happened near 2 p.m. on Madison Avenue close to the corner of Neely Street.
A woman was found and rushed to the hospital where she later died.
There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
