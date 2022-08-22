West Memphis students heading back to school with a new backpack rule
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students from West Memphis will have a new backpack rule after a decision from the city’s board.
The city’s school board decided in June to implement a new “clear backpack” rule for students from third grade to twelfth grade.
This rule allows officials to a wand or search any bags if they choose to do so, and students must have clear see-through backpacks.
The district says students can still bring purses and lunch bags.
