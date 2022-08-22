West Memphis students heading back to school with a new backpack rule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students from West Memphis will have a new backpack rule after a decision from the city’s board.

The city’s school board decided in June to implement a new “clear backpack” rule for students from third grade to twelfth grade.

This rule allows officials to a wand or search any bags if they choose to do so, and students must have clear see-through backpacks.

The district says students can still bring purses and lunch bags.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.