Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

West Memphis students heading back to school with a new backpack rule

A new clear backpack rule for students in West Memphis.
A new clear backpack rule for students in West Memphis.(FOX Carolina)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students from West Memphis will have a new backpack rule after a decision from the city’s board.

The city’s school board decided in June to implement a new “clear backpack” rule for students from third grade to twelfth grade.

This rule allows officials to a wand or search any bags if they choose to do so, and students must have clear see-through backpacks.

The district says students can still bring purses and lunch bags.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect, as seen on surveillance video.
Man harrasses minor at Kroger, asks her to ‘buy laundry detergent’
3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles northeast Arkansas Sunday morning
Two women arrested after an 11-month investigation.
2 Ark. clerks arrested for theft, tampering with public records
Human trafficking increasing in the Mid-South.
Human trafficking continues to be ongoing problem across Mid-South
Customers wait outside the Raleigh clerk's office.
Shelby County Clerk’s Office to close next week

Latest News

The first QuikTrip is coming to the mid-south.
The first QuikTrip gas station coming to the Mid-South
wmc
Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 21, 2022
Local Leaders Fight Juvenile Crime
Local Leaders Fight Juvenile Crime
Shooting on Foster Avenue after an argument between the victim and suspect.
Shooting on Foster Avenue in Memphis