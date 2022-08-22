Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
VIDEO: Carjacker films himself in stolen car

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a man they say carjacked a victim, then filmed himself in the stolen car.

The robbery took place on July 29 at the Best Market gas station located at 3888 Macon Road.

Police say the victim was pumping gas when he was approached by two men, one armed with a black handgun demanding that he empty his pockets.

The two suspects took his keys and phone and then drove away in the victim’s white 2011 Chevy Camaro.

The car was later recovered.

Police say one of the suspects took a video of himself inside the Camaro.

Investigators need the public’s help in identifying the individuals responsible for this robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

