Unsettled pattern in place to start the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A low pressure system in East Texas is driving moisture into the lower Mississippi River Valley and the Mid-South. This will keep clouds and downpours in the area for another day along with a brief break from the heat. A drier and much warmer pattern will return as the week progresses.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers, a light South wind, and overnight lows in the mid 60s to near 70.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered downpours along with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of an evening shower, a light to calm wind, and lows near 70.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs in the upper 80s, and lows near 70. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s and overnight lows again in the mid 70s.

