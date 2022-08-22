University of Memphis students head back to class this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - College students in the Mid-South will be waking up to a new semester this morning.

Ole Miss and the University of Memphis will resume classes Monday.

Many students starting their freshman year of college will take their first steps on the University of Memphis campus Monday, but it will also be new territory for the university’s newest president, Dr. Bill Hardgrave.

Hardgrave was named president of the university last November, taking office in May 2022.

This comes after the former president Dr. David M Rudd announced his decision to step down.

Hardgrave comes from Auburn University, previously serving as the provost and senior vice president of academic affairs.

Monday, students, faculty and staff will get a chance to meet and interact with their new president.

The university is hosting a “Fountain Dash” -- something they say is a Tiger tradition.

Hardgrave, the student body president and vice president will get drenched in this event.

This is taking place at 12:30 p.m. on the University of Memphis campus.

Officials say there will also be MEMpops and swag for students.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.