State highway in West Tenn. closes for road pavement makeover

STANTON, Tenn. (WMC) - An east-west state highway in West Tennessee will close starting Monday for a full depth pavement makeover.

Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close State Route 179 from US-79 to the Tipton County line for approximately eight weeks.

According to TDOT, only local residents and first responders are allowed through that section of SR 179.

Residents that reside within the project limits will have access to their property, but are advised to use extreme caution throughout the active work zone due to construction personnel, heavy equipment, and ongoing construction activities.

This is part of the $4.6 million project in Stanton that consists of about 5 miles of road improvements.

The project includes full-depth reclamation, chip sealing, paving and pavement markings.

