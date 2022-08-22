Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Shelby County Clerk’s Office closed this week to tackle license plate backlog

Shelby County Clerk's Office
Shelby County Clerk's Office(Action News 5)
By Kelly Roberts
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An alert for those trying to get services from the Shelby County Clerk’s Office. The office will be closed to walk-in appointments all week.

Though doors may be closed to customers, Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert says workers will be busy inside.

It’s all hands on deck she says to get out from under a back log of new and renewed license plates for residents.

As we’ve reported, many residents have waited months for their new plates and tags after renewing them -- many waiting in long lines outside the office branches to get things resolved.

Well you won’t be able to go into the office Monday-Friday as workers continue to ship out those tags and plates.

But you can still renew or request a new plate online or via U.S. Mail.

Some customers lined up outside offices on Friday to get last-minute services in before the closure.

”I’m hoping that it’s gonna speed things up and fix things. I know that they have a lot of mail-outs and things that they’re way behind on and they just need to get caught up. And once again, it’s just people trying to do their job,” said Halbert.

So a week from Monday those clerk office locations will be back open for walk-in customers.

But it will close again next month for another week to, once again, work on the growing number of new and renewed plate requests.

Those closure dates are Sept. 19-23.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles northeast Arkansas Sunday morning
Two women arrested after an 11-month investigation.
2 Ark. clerks arrested for theft, tampering with public records
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
The suspect, as seen on surveillance video.
Man harrasses minor at Kroger, asks her to ‘buy laundry detergent’
Human trafficking increasing in the Mid-South.
Human trafficking continues to be ongoing problem across Mid-South

Latest News

Driver David Pleasant was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to...
Memorial services begin this week to honor firefighter who died in fire truck crash
Local leaders fighting juvenile crime.
Leaders continue fight to stop juvenile crime in Memphis
Downtown Memphis
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
Woman's home hit in Frayser
Renter of home struck by MPD officer left to pick up pieces