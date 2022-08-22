Shelby County Clerk’s Office closed this week to tackle license plate backlog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An alert for those trying to get services from the Shelby County Clerk’s Office. The office will be closed to walk-in appointments all week.

Though doors may be closed to customers, Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert says workers will be busy inside.

It’s all hands on deck she says to get out from under a back log of new and renewed license plates for residents.

As we’ve reported, many residents have waited months for their new plates and tags after renewing them -- many waiting in long lines outside the office branches to get things resolved.

Well you won’t be able to go into the office Monday-Friday as workers continue to ship out those tags and plates.

But you can still renew or request a new plate online or via U.S. Mail.

Some customers lined up outside offices on Friday to get last-minute services in before the closure.

”I’m hoping that it’s gonna speed things up and fix things. I know that they have a lot of mail-outs and things that they’re way behind on and they just need to get caught up. And once again, it’s just people trying to do their job,” said Halbert.

So a week from Monday those clerk office locations will be back open for walk-in customers.

But it will close again next month for another week to, once again, work on the growing number of new and renewed plate requests.

Those closure dates are Sept. 19-23.

