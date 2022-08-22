REWARD: FBI searching for men suspected of using stolen rental cars to rob bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Memphis Field Office is seeking information regarding those responsible for multiple robberies in the Memphis area that took place between January and February.

On January 11, around noon, the Memphis Police Department responded to an armed robbery of a business at Hertz Rental Car located at 7438 Sonic Drive.

The suspects entered the business armed with rifles and handguns and demanded the keys to the cars parked in the lot. Two vehicles were stolen and have since been recovered.

Immediately after the robbery, the stolen rental cars were utilized in a hostile takeover of the Bank of Bartlett. The suspects entered the bank, ordered everyone inside to the ground, and then fled with stolen proceeds.

The suspects are also wanted in connection with the robberies of seven Ace Case Express businesses in and around the Memphis area from January 13 until February 5.

In each robbery, four individuals entered the business armed with rifles and handguns and demanded money from the business prior to fleeing.

Surveillance images of the four unknown suspects have been released.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading directly to the arrest and conviction of the unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the FBI Memphis Field Office at 901-747-4300.

