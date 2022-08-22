Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Reports: Grizzlies ‘inquiring’ on Kevin Durant trade

FILE - Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant is shown during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
FILE - Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant is shown during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers at the Barclays Center, Sunday, Apr. 10, 2022, in New York. Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, according to a person with direct knowledge of the seismic decision that will undoubtedly have teams scrambling to put together enormous offers for the perennial All-Star. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies appear to be interested in trading for the biggest superstar on the market.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Grizzlies have been discussing trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets over star forward Kevin Durant.

Durant, a future Hall of Famer, reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn earlier this offseason.

Charania notes that the Grizzlies have a trove of draft picks to offer the Nets, but says Memphis is unwilling to include young stars Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane in the deal.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles northeast Arkansas Sunday morning
Two women arrested after an 11-month investigation.
2 Ark. clerks arrested for theft, tampering with public records
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
The suspect, as seen on surveillance video.
Man harrasses minor at Kroger, asks her to ‘buy laundry detergent’
Human trafficking increasing in the Mid-South.
Human trafficking continues to be ongoing problem across Mid-South

Latest News

Memphis 901 FC unveiled as city's newest pro soccer team
Memphis 901 FC Falls to Birmingham Legion FC 4-2
Friday Football Fever
Friday Football Fever 2
MSCS football season begins with security measures district-wide
MSCS football season begins with security measures district-wide
Munford and Covington kicked things off Thursday night.
Friday Football Fever: Week 1 matchups