Reports: Grizzlies ‘inquiring’ on Kevin Durant trade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies appear to be interested in trading for the biggest superstar on the market.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Grizzlies have been discussing trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets over star forward Kevin Durant.

Durant, a future Hall of Famer, reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn earlier this offseason.

Charania notes that the Grizzlies have a trove of draft picks to offer the Nets, but says Memphis is unwilling to include young stars Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane in the deal.

The Grizzlies have five first-round picks to theoretically utilize in a Kevin Durant trade, but sources say that they will not make Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane available. More details: https://t.co/v0E9k9pA4s https://t.co/rqj9nZaxwI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 22, 2022

