Raleigh leaders gather, address violent crime issue in community

Raleigh leaders are holding a meeting Monday night to address crime.
By Bria Bolden
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community members in the Raleigh neighborhood are discussing ways to address crime.

The meeting, held Monday evening, will include state and local leaders, like State Rep. Antonio Parkinson and Memphis City Councilwoman Rhonda Logan.

They and other leaders plan to introduce the Raleigh Community Action Plan to address violent crime.

They say long- and short-term plans include elected officials, educators, community leaders and community members.

The meeting comes more than a week after six people, including three minors, were injured in a shooting that ended at a gas station near Methodist North Hospital, and the murder of Whitehaven activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson who was shot in Raleigh. The woman accused of shooting her is still on the run.

“We are not going to stand idly by and let situations such as the recent situations that have been happening disrupt the progress of the community of 70,000 plus people for a handful of people that are doing things in our community that are counter-productive and counter to where we are going,” Rep. Parkinson said.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held at 6 p.m.

