MSCS board to vote on Dr. Joris Ray’s employment in new meeting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) board will vote on Dr. Joris M. Ray’s employment as superintendent in a meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The only agenda item for this meeting is listed as: “Discuss and Take Action on the Shelby County Board of Education’s Employment Relationship with Superintendent Joris M. Ray.”

Ray is currently on paid leave as outside counsel digs into allegations of extramarital affairs with district employees.

More information will be revealed as details unfold from the meeting.

