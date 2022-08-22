MLGW to resume disconnections for nonpayment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) announced that it will resume disconnecting residential customers for nonpayment next week.

This comes after the utility announced on August 11 that no residential customer will have their power cut off for not paying their bill in a temporary policy.

MLGW Vice President and CCO Jim West said the utility created this policy to help cash-strapped customers, recognizing that inflation and rising home energy costs are taking a toll on family budgets.

Regular disconnections will resume on Monday, August 29.

In addition to its existing assistance programs, MLGW is making its Deferred Payment Plan available online.

Customers already enrolled in the utility’s OnTrack Budget Billing, PrePay, or NetPay programs are not eligible for deferred payments, and customers already on a deferred payment plan do not qualify for a second, consecutive plan.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.