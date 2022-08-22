MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services celebrates adopting over 200 animals over the weekend.

As of Thursday MAS is already full but the director believes that adopting that many animals was something to celebrate.

All month long the Memphis Animal Shelter is hosting a “name your own price” adoption event.

Memphis Animal Services is located on 2350 Appling City Cove, Memphis, TN

