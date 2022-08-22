Advertise with Us
Memphis Animal Services celebrates adopting over 200 dogs over the weekend.
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services celebrates adopting over 200 animals over the weekend.

As of Thursday MAS is already full but the director believes that adopting that many animals was something to celebrate.

All month long the Memphis Animal Shelter is hosting a “name your own price” adoption event.

Memphis Animal Services is located on 2350 Appling City Cove, Memphis, TN

