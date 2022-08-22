Memorial services begin this week to honor firefighter who died in fire truck crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The services for a firefighter who died in the line of duty begin Monday.

A visitation is planned for Monday evening for Memphis Firefighter David Pleasant, but the community has continued to show support since this tragedy struck.

David Pleasant, a 32-year Memzphis Fire veteran, was killed almost two weeks ago when he was driving a fire truck to a house fire.

Witnesses say a driver ran a red light, the fire truck swerved out of the way and wrecked, killing Pleasant.

The day before Pleasant’s services were set to begin, his brothers and sisters took to the streets with a massive show of support.

The “Sea of Red” took place Sunday night, going from Tiger Lane to Pleasant’s home station at Fire Station 8 on Mississippi Boulevard.

This demonstration often follows the passing of a first responder in the line of duty.

Firefighters and other first responders coming in from around the country for this.

Friends say Memphis firefighter killed in crash was looking forward to retirement.”

“It’s a show of solidarity. It’s a show of support. It’s a show of everything that David stood for. There wasn’t anybody on this job he wouldn’t help,” said Thomas Malone, Memphis Firefighter Association President.

And many of these fire responders are set to stay in town for Pleasant’s services. His visitation begins at 5-8 p.m. at Bellevue Baptist Church.

The funeral is also at Bellevue Baptist at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

