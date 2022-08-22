Man convicted for 2017 robbery, homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 26-year-old man was convicted on Friday for a 2017 robbery and shooting at a South Memphis home where one man was killed and whose father was critically injured, said Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

Defendant Shundarius Turner, 26, was convicted on felony counts of especially aggravated robbery, reckless homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

A codefendant, Narquese White, also 26, was acquitted on all counts.

Turner will be sentenced later.

The incident occurred on July 18, 2017, when both Turner and White went to a home on Wilson Street near South Parkway East to rob the victim, Dontavious Craigen, of marijuana and cash.

Shots were fired and Craigen, 21, was struck multiple times. He collapsed in the driveway where he was pronounced dead a short time later. When Craigen’s 43-year-old father tried to intervene, he too was shot multiple times, including in both hands, his arm, and his leg.

Craigen’s girlfriend and two children also were in the house but were not injured. She died later from COVID, but her recorded account of the shooting was played during the trial.

The case was handled by Assistant District Attorneys Joseph Griffith and Austin Scofield of the District Attorney’s Crime Strategies & Narcotics Prosecution Unit (CSNPU), which prosecutes cases in General Sessions Division 8 (Drug Court) and in Criminal Court Division 6.

Turner’s next court date is October 5.

