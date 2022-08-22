Advertise with Us
Man charged with kidnapping, robbing and carjacking a woman in Bartlett, says police

Marcus Williamson
Marcus Williamson(SCSO)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - A 23-year-old man was charged with kidnapping, robbing and carjacking a woman in Bartlett on August 18.

The victim told police, a man who appeared to have a gun, took her wallet and phone and forced her to drive to an ATM. That man was later identified as Marcus Williamson.

Williamson, allegedly gave her back the debit card and demanded the victim to withdraw $500.

According to the affidavit, Williamson took the money, made the victim get out the car, and drove away in her 2019 Toyota Corolla.

Shelby County deputies found the victim’s Toyota Corolla at Elvis Presley Boulevard and Raines Road with Williamson driving.

Williamson then took the car to a car wash, and began emptying out the victim’s belongings, police said.

Officers then arrested Williamson and he was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, and tampering with fabricating evidence.

