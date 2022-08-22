Local leaders working to stop juvenile crime in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In one week, three crimes involving juveniles and guns prompted Rep. Steve Cohen to speak out about a growing problem in Memphis.

“It’s a crisis for the city of Memphis,” Cohen said.

Now, the congressman is calling on city and county leaders to start the work to fix it.

“We just have to get it together. The people responsible like Chief Davis, Sheriff Bonner, the mayors, and the D.A. have a tough job in their hands,” Cohen told Action News 5. “But there needs to be a massive effort in this city to make a difference.”

Mayor Strickland said he shares in the congressman’s concerns but thinks things like truth in sentencing will help curb the widespread problem soon, but he recognizes these laws don’t pertain to juveniles.

“201 Poplar is a revolving door,” according to Mayor Strickland, but he also believes the juvenile court is a “revolving door on steroids.”

This same issue was a hot topic in the recent Shelby County District Attorney race. Ultimately, Shelby County voters chose Steve Mulroy—a job Rep. Cohen doesn’t envy in the slightest.

“He’s going to have a tough time,” Cohen believes. “There’s a lot of fight he’s entered. It’s like he’s trailing 60-7, and we’re in the 4th quarter.”

A tough fight that Mulroy will start when he assumes office on Sept. 1.

