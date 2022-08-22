Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Lanes of I-40 bridge to close in Sept. due to inspections

The I-40 bridge
The I-40 bridge(KAIT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Lanes of the I-40 Mississippi River bridge will close alternately for about four weeks.

The lane closures are set to begin on Tuesday, September 6.

The closures will be done by Arkansas Department of Transportation as they do a Nonredundant Steel Tension Member inspection.

One lane of traffic will be closed at a time and limited to these times:

  • Westbound outside: Mon-Thurs | 6:30 a.m. – 3:30p.m.
  • Eastbound outside: Mon-Thurs | 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles northeast Arkansas Sunday morning
Two women arrested after an 11-month investigation.
2 Ark. clerks arrested for theft, tampering with public records
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
The suspect, as seen on surveillance video.
Man harrasses minor at Kroger, asks her to ‘buy laundry detergent’
Human trafficking increasing in the Mid-South.
Human trafficking continues to be ongoing problem across Mid-South

Latest News

Surveillance images of the four suspects wanted by the FBI for multiple robberies in the...
REWARD: FBI searching for men suspected of using stolen rental cars to rob bank
Shundarius Turner mugshot
Man convicted for 2017 robbery, homicide
Matthew James Smith mugshot
Handyman convicted in rape of elderly neighbor
Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert
Clerk Wanda Halbert is in Jamaica while office remains closed, says Comptroller