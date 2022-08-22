Handyman convicted in rape of elderly neighbor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Fox Meadows man was convicted on Friday of raping an 81-year-old woman who lived in the same neighborhood and had previously hired him to do yard work and other chores, said Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

A criminal court jury convicted Matthew James Smith, 39, on felony counts of aggravated rape, robbery, aggravated burglary, and theft.

He will be sentenced next month by Judge Chris Craft.

The assault occurred around 2 a.m. on Feb. 16, 2020, on Flint Drive.

The DA’s office reports that Smith entered the woman’s bedroom and raped her, breaking two of her rips in the process.

Smith also stole two televisions which he loaded into the victim’s Jeep Cherokee and drove away. The car and TVs were found later less than a mile away and just three houses away from Smith’s home.

At the victim’s home, investigators found a jacket with Smith’s wallet inside, containing his ID.

The woman’s husband said he recognized the man he knew as “Matthew” grab their car keys as he ran out of the house to the garage and drive away in their car.

Smith was arrested later that same day.

The case was handled by Assistant District Attorney Jose Leon of the Special Prosecution Unit and by Assistant District Attorney Gavin Smith of the Special Victim’s Unit.

Smith’s next court date is September 12.

