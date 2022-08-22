The first QuikTrip gas station coming to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first QuikTrip gas station is coming to West Memphis.

QuikTrip is known for its food such as its made to order pizza, breakfast sandwiches and ice cream.

The mayor said that this is just another part of the city’s winning streak.

The QuikTrip is being built at the North Seventh street and is expected to be open within a year.

