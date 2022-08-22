Advertise with Us
Final hearing set for class action lawsuit against City of Memphis in rape kit backlog case

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County Circuit Court judge will hold the final hearing for a years-long fight between rape victims and the City of Memphis.

Judge Gina Higgins, the presiding judge over Janet Doe v. The City of Memphis, will hold the hearings on Aug. 25-26.

Janet Doe v. The City of Memphis is a class action lawsuit to determine if the city is liable for failing to test over 12,000 DNA rape kits.

Lawyers Daniel Lofton and Gary K. Smith announced Monday they plan to ask the court to enter an order determining the city is liable ahead of the trial.

Their release says this is, “due to the uncontradicted evidence that the Tenn. Bureau of Investigation mandated the testing of no-suspect rape kits in 2003 and the city failed to act accordingly.”

The announcement goes on to say the county argues there was no protocol for testing DNA rape kits for evidence until 2016 leaving the survivors waiting for five years on a ruling.

The hearings will start at 10 a.m.

