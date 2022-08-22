Crash on I-40 causes diesel tanker truck to go up in flames

ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. (WMC) - A tanker truck went up in flames after a crash on I-40 Monday.

The crash happened in St. Francis County, Arkansas, near Madison, around 3:15 p.m.

Arkansas Department of Transportation says a tanker truck caught on fire while hauling diesel fuel.

There’s no word on what caused the crash, but there were heavy downpours in the area Monday afternoon.

Traffic is stopped westbound and slowed eastbound.

Traffic is being diverted at exit 256 as workers deal with the wreckage.

