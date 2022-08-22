Advertise with Us
Clouds and more showers to start the week

WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:34 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s cloudy with a few isolated showers this morning. Most of the rain is in north Mississippi and that area will have the best chance for rain this afternoon too. Rain will come to an end this evening, but the clouds will stick around. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. High: 87 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Lows around 70. Wind: Southwest at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the upper 80s, and lows near 70. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, muggy, and mainly dry with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be mostly dry with sunshine on Saturday. There will be more clouds on Sunday with a pop-up shower possible. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s.

