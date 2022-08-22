Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Clerk Wanda Halbert is in Jamaica while office remains closed, says Comptroller

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert
Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Comptroller’s office has confirmed that Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is out of the county in Jamaica.

This comes as the Shelby County Clerk’s Office has closed its offices this week to “catch up” on a backlog of work.

Comptroller Jason Mumpower says the clerk’s trip shows a lack of leadership and concern for her staff who are left to address the backlog without her presence in the office.

It also shows a lack of respect for the citizens of Shelby County who are forgoing many of the clerk’s services this week in hopes that she is addressing her office’s deficiencies during the closure, says Mumpower.

“The clerk’s decision to travel to Jamaica this week shows that her apologies were meaningless,” said Mumpower. “Her decision to take a trip damages her credibility and shows a complete lack of awareness. The clerk is absent with out leave while her staff is left behind trying to clean up the mess.”

Action News 5 has reached out to Halbert for comment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles northeast Arkansas Sunday morning
Two women arrested after an 11-month investigation.
2 Ark. clerks arrested for theft, tampering with public records
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
The suspect, as seen on surveillance video.
Man harrasses minor at Kroger, asks her to ‘buy laundry detergent’
Customers wait outside the Raleigh clerk's office.
Shelby County Clerk’s Office to close next week

Latest News

State highway in West Tenn. closes for road pavement makeover
State highway in West Tenn. closes for road pavement makeover
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Midday Weather 8/22
Marcus Williamson
Man charged with kidnapping, robbing and carjacking a woman in Bartlett, says police
Final hearing set for class action lawsuit against City of Memphis in rape kit backlog case