Clerk Wanda Halbert is in Jamaica while office remains closed, says Comptroller

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Comptroller’s office has confirmed that Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is out of the county in Jamaica.

This comes as the Shelby County Clerk’s Office has closed its offices this week to “catch up” on a backlog of work.

Comptroller Jason Mumpower says the clerk’s trip shows a lack of leadership and concern for her staff who are left to address the backlog without her presence in the office.

It also shows a lack of respect for the citizens of Shelby County who are forgoing many of the clerk’s services this week in hopes that she is addressing her office’s deficiencies during the closure, says Mumpower.

“The clerk’s decision to travel to Jamaica this week shows that her apologies were meaningless,” said Mumpower. “Her decision to take a trip damages her credibility and shows a complete lack of awareness. The clerk is absent with out leave while her staff is left behind trying to clean up the mess.”

Action News 5 has reached out to Halbert for comment.

