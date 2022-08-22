Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Boo Mitchell talks upcoming show at Halloran Centre August 26

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2022-2023 On Stage at the Halloran Centre season begins with a tribute to an iconic Memphis music institution on Friday, August 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Boo Mitchell, co-owner of Willie Mitchell’s Royal Studios, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the what theatre goers can expect as they take a musically guided journey of the more than 60-year history of Willie Mitchell, and his iconic Royal Studios.

What the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles northeast Arkansas Sunday morning
Two women arrested after an 11-month investigation.
2 Ark. clerks arrested for theft, tampering with public records
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
The suspect, as seen on surveillance video.
Man harrasses minor at Kroger, asks her to ‘buy laundry detergent’
Customers wait outside the Raleigh clerk's office.
Shelby County Clerk’s Office to close next week

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Midday Weather 8/22
Boo Mitchell talks upcoming show at Halloran Centre August 26
Marcus Williamson
Man charged with kidnapping, robbing and carjacking a woman in Bartlett, says police
YMCA shines light on childhood hunger & what families can do (YMCA)
YMCA shines light on childhood hunger & what families can do