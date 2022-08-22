20-year-old Memphis woman dies fatal two-car crash in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old Memphis woman was killed after a two-car crash on West Trinity Lane in North Nashville.

The crash happened on Saturday night. Hudson was in the front passenger seat in a Hyundai Elantra going westbound when the car was hit by an offset head-on crash by a Nissan Juke.

Hudson and the driver of the Nissan were both taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Hudson later died.

The four other occupants of the Hyundai were also taken to a hospital.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said there were no signs of impairment at the scene on the part of either driver involved.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.