Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

20-year-old Memphis woman dies fatal two-car crash in North Nashville


Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old Memphis woman was killed after a two-car crash on West Trinity Lane in North Nashville.

The crash happened on Saturday night. Hudson was in the front passenger seat in a Hyundai Elantra going westbound when the car was hit by an offset head-on crash by a Nissan Juke.

Hudson and the driver of the Nissan were both taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Hudson later died.

The four other occupants of the Hyundai were also taken to a hospital.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said there were no signs of impairment at the scene on the part of either driver involved.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect, as seen on surveillance video.
Man harrasses minor at Kroger, asks her to ‘buy laundry detergent’
3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles northeast Arkansas Sunday morning
Two women arrested after an 11-month investigation.
2 Ark. clerks arrested for theft, tampering with public records
Human trafficking increasing in the Mid-South.
Human trafficking continues to be ongoing problem across Mid-South
Customers wait outside the Raleigh clerk's office.
Shelby County Clerk’s Office to close next week

Latest News

Memphis Animal Services celebrates adopting over 200 dogs over the weekend.
Memphis Animal Services celebrates adopting over 200 animals
A new clear backpack rule for students in West Memphis.
West Memphis students heading back to school with a new backpack rule
The first QuikTrip is coming to the mid-south.
The first QuikTrip gas station coming to the Mid-South
wmc
Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 21, 2022