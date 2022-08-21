Shooting on Foster Avenue in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Foster Avenue leaves one person injured.

Today at 2:03 P.M., officers responded to a shooting on 1600 blk of Foster Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, and the victim was transported to Regional One Health in non-critical condition.

The possible female suspect was detained.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.