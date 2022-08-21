Shooting on Foster Avenue in Memphis
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Foster Avenue leaves one person injured.
Today at 2:03 P.M., officers responded to a shooting on 1600 blk of Foster Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, and the victim was transported to Regional One Health in non-critical condition.
The possible female suspect was detained.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.