Shooting on Foster Avenue in Memphis

By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Foster Avenue leaves one person injured.

Today at 2:03 P.M., officers responded to a shooting on 1600 blk of Foster Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, and the victim was transported to Regional One Health in non-critical condition.

The possible female suspect was detained.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

