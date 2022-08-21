Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Shooting on 308 West Faye Avenue leaves one person in critical condition

Shooting on 308 West Faye Avenue leaves one in critical condition at Regional One Hospital.
Shooting on 308 West Faye Avenue leaves one in critical condition at Regional One Hospital.(Source: MGN)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting victim on South Parkway West.

Officers responded to a shooting victim at 2:38 A.M. at 148 S. Parkway West, where the victim was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition.

The shooting occurred at 308 West Faye Avenue, and the suspect was seen leaving on foot.

The incident is still an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect, as seen on surveillance video.
Man harrasses minor at Kroger, asks her to ‘buy laundry detergent’
Human trafficking increasing in the Mid-South.
Human trafficking continues to be ongoing problem across Mid-South
Two women arrested after an 11-month investigation.
2 Ark. clerks arrested for theft, tampering with public records
Customers wait outside the Raleigh clerk's office.
Shelby County Clerk’s Office to close next week
Change this caption before publishing
Third graders to face potential new hurdles with new state law

Latest News

Shooting on South Front Street leaves one person in critical condition.
Man dropped off on street after a shooting downtown
Juvenile adds to his arrest history with carjacking, says police
x
First responders give back to family of fallen firefighter
Memphis 901 FC unveiled as city's newest pro soccer team
Memphis 901 FC Falls to Birmingham Legion FC 4-2