Shooting on 308 West Faye Avenue leaves one person in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting victim on South Parkway West.

Officers responded to a shooting victim at 2:38 A.M. at 148 S. Parkway West, where the victim was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition.

The shooting occurred at 308 West Faye Avenue, and the suspect was seen leaving on foot.

The incident is still an ongoing investigation.

