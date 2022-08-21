Advertise with Us
Man is convicted for robbing a women then shooting her in the foot

By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is convicted of robbing a woman of her cell phone and cash and then shooting her in the foot, Said Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

On October 20, 2018, the female victim went to a house on Hunters Glen Cove in the Raleigh-Egypt area of Memphis.

She initially told the police she went to the house to cell a phone but later acknowledged she went there to buy marijuana.

When she arrived at the home, she was ordered by one of the suspects to drop her pants and give her everything that she had on her.

After arguing with the first suspect, the other man reached into her pockets, stole her $130 and cell phone, and shot her in the foot.

The woman said the two men also went through her car.

The woman, after the incident, was able to get into her car and drive herself to the hospital.

Later the victim was given photos of the possible suspects, and she was able to identify one, Edward Lee Shelton.

The police went to Shelton’s residence and arrested him and another possible suspect.

Shelton is being convicted for aggravated robbery involving a deadly weapon and serious bodily injury.

He is set to be sentenced in September.

