Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Man dropped off on street after a shooting downtown

Shooting on South Front Street leaves one person in critical condition.
Shooting on South Front Street leaves one person in critical condition.(WMC Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department received a call about a shooting downtown.

At midnight, officers went to South Front Street because of the call. Police say the male shooting victim was located on South Third Street.

He was dropped off by a gray Sedan and later transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, says police.

There is no suspects information available at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect, as seen on surveillance video.
Man harrasses minor at Kroger, asks her to ‘buy laundry detergent’
Human trafficking increasing in the Mid-South.
Human trafficking continues to be ongoing problem across Mid-South
Two women arrested after an 11-month investigation.
2 Ark. clerks arrested for theft, tampering with public records
Customers wait outside the Raleigh clerk's office.
Shelby County Clerk’s Office to close next week
Change this caption before publishing
Third graders to face potential new hurdles with new state law

Latest News

Shooting on 308 West Faye Avenue leaves one in critical condition at Regional One Hospital.
Shooting on 308 West Faye Avenue leaves one person in critical condition
Juvenile adds to his arrest history with carjacking, says police
x
First responders give back to family of fallen firefighter
Memphis 901 FC unveiled as city's newest pro soccer team
Memphis 901 FC Falls to Birmingham Legion FC 4-2