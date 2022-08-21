Man dropped off on street after a shooting downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department received a call about a shooting downtown.

At midnight, officers went to South Front Street because of the call. Police say the male shooting victim was located on South Third Street.

He was dropped off by a gray Sedan and later transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, says police.

There is no suspects information available at this time.

