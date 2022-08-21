Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles northeast Arkansas Sunday morning
August 21, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An earthquake shook northeastern Arkansas Sunday morning.
The 3.1 magnitude quake hit just before 9:15 a.m., according to the Center for Earthquake Research and Information at The University of Memphis.
The epicenter was 2.5 miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Arkansas.
The earthquake had a depth of 9.9 miles (16 km).
Earthquakes that fall between 3.0 to 3.9 on the scale are considered minor. We can feel the earthquake, and objects inside are going to shake around, but there very rarely is damage.
