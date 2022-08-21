Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles northeast Arkansas Sunday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An earthquake shook northeastern Arkansas Sunday morning.

The 3.1 magnitude quake hit just before 9:15 a.m., according to the Center for Earthquake Research and Information at The University of Memphis.

UPDATE (60405492): Magnitude 3.1 earthquake on Sun Aug 21, 2022 at about 09:12:44 CDT, 4.03 km south of Imboden, AR. https://t.co/Lw0ZwIMoCm — CERI (@UofMCERI) August 21, 2022

The epicenter was 2.5 miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Arkansas.

The earthquake had a depth of 9.9 miles (16 km).

3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border (WMC)

Earthquakes that fall between 3.0 to 3.9 on the scale are considered minor. We can feel the earthquake, and objects inside are going to shake around, but there very rarely is damage.

DID YOU FEEL IT? Report it the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

