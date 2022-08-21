Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles northeast Arkansas Sunday morning

August 21, 2022
3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border
3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border
By Erin Thomas
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An earthquake shook northeastern Arkansas Sunday morning.

The 3.1 magnitude quake hit just before 9:15 a.m., according to the Center for Earthquake Research and Information at The University of Memphis.

The epicenter was 2.5 miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Arkansas.

The earthquake had a depth of 9.9 miles (16 km).

3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border
3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border

Earthquakes that fall between 3.0 to 3.9 on the scale are considered minor. We can feel the earthquake, and objects inside are going to shake around, but there very rarely is damage.

Earthquakes that fall between 3.0 to 3.9 on the scale are considered minor.
Earthquakes that fall between 3.0 to 3.9 on the scale are considered minor.

DID YOU FEEL IT? Report it the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

