Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Lopez and Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family

Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening...
Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening of "Marry Me" at DGA Theater on Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Lopez and Affleck said “I do” again this weekend. But instead of in a late night Las Vegas drive through chapel, this time it was in front of friends and family in Georgia, a person close to the couple who was not authorized to speak publicly said Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” again this weekend.

But instead of in a late night Las Vegas drive through chapel, this time it was in front of friends and family in Georgia, a person close to the couple who was not authorized to speak publicly said Sunday.

According to People Magazine, the wedding was held at Affleck’s home outside of Savannah, Georgia, with all of their kids present for the proceedings on Saturday.

The celebrity couple were officially married last month in Las Vegas, which Lopez shared with fans in her “On the J Lo” newsletter.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote last month, signing off as Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, famously dated in the early 2000s. They starred together in 2003′s “Gigli” and 2004′s “Jersey Girl” and became engaged but didn’t wed at the time.

Paparazzi has feverishly trailed the couple since they rekindled their romance last year, from the earliest stages of the courtship, to their red carpet debut at last year’s Venice International Film Festival and their recent honeymoon in Paris.

Representatives for the couple did not immediately respond to request for comment Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect, as seen on surveillance video.
Man harrasses minor at Kroger, asks her to ‘buy laundry detergent’
Human trafficking increasing in the Mid-South.
Human trafficking continues to be ongoing problem across Mid-South
Two women arrested after an 11-month investigation.
2 Ark. clerks arrested for theft, tampering with public records
Customers wait outside the Raleigh clerk's office.
Shelby County Clerk’s Office to close next week
Change this caption before publishing
Third graders to face potential new hurdles with new state law

Latest News

Shooting on South Front Street leaves one person in critical condition.
Man dropped off on street after a shooting downtown
Shooting on 308 West Faye Avenue leaves one in critical condition at Regional One Hospital.
Shooting on 308 West Faye Avenue leaves one person in critical condition
In this Oct. 26, 2009 photo, the Ford logo is seen on the automaker's headquarters in Dearborn,...
Georgia jury awards $1.7 billion in Ford truck crash case
At least 21 people were left dead after gunmen stormed an upscale hotel in Somalia, according...
Somali forces end hotel attack that left 21 dead, 117 hurt
Juvenile adds to his arrest history with carjacking, says police