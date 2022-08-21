Juvenile adds to his arrest history with carjacking, says police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen added to his arrest history with a carjacking charge that happened on August 19, Memphis police say, after officers responded to a carjacking on Lamar Avenue

The car traveled through multiple streets before MPD initiated a traffic stop on Horn Lake Road, police said.

The driver crashed into the sidewalk and curb, causing the car to stop.

According to police, the teen got out of the car and ran from the police heading west on Shelby Drive.

Officers pursued the 17-year-old driver on foot until he was captured.

He was arrested and transported to juvenile court on the following charges:

Carjacking

Vandalism

Possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony

The suspect has an extensive juvenile arrest history, including the following:

Assault/intimidation and vandalism -15 Years old

Aggravated assault -15 Years old

Simple assault -15 Years old

Simple assault- 14 Years old

Criminal trespassing -14 Years old

Disorderly conduct-13 Years old

Domestic violence -12 Years old

