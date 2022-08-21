First Alert to widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak cold front will push into the Mid-South today with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms.

A few strong to severe storms are possible today mainly along and south of I-40 this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and winds and small hail are the main threats.

Level 1/5 Severe Weather Risk today, Sunday, August 21, 2022 (WMC)

Because rainfall will be scattered across the Mid-South there will be some communities that do not get any rain, but everyone will enjoy a slight break from the heat. with highs in the 80s.

Planning Your Day - Aug 21, 2022 (WMC)

Rainfall will average a tenth to a half inch for most areas with locally higher amounts.

Some areas my experience a localized flash flooding threat this afternoon and evening due to repeated rounds of heavy rainfall, primarily throughout north Mississippi.

Localized flash flooding is possible this week along and south of a Helena-West Helena to Tupelo line where a couple of inches of rain are expected. (WMC)

The cold front will stall near north Mississippi, bringing additional chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms through the week.

As a result, additional localized flash flooding is possible mainly along and south of a Helena-West Helena to Tupelo line.

7 Day forecast as of 9 AM Sunday, August 21, 2022 (WMC)

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this event, so stay tuned for updates!

