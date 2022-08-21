A cold front brings more showers and a brief break from the heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An approaching cold front will keep clouds, rain, and thunderstorms in the Mid-South for the rest of the weekend. Rainfall will average a tenth to a half inch for most areas. Because rainfall will be scattered across the Mid-South there will be some communities that do not get any rain, but everyone will enjoy a slight break from the heat.

NORMAL HIGH: 91

NORMAL LOW: 72

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers, a light West wind, and lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers along with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the upper 80s, and lows near 70. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, muggy, and mainly dry with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

